TFC Financial Management Has $777,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.69 and its 200-day moving average is $297.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

