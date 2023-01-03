The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $231.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $190.93 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.53.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,824,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.75.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

