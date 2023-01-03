The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Lessened by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,200,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hershey by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,225,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,104,000 after buying an additional 55,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,600. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $231.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.53. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $190.93 and a 1 year high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.75.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

