The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Home Depot by 334.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 19.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after purchasing an additional 408,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

