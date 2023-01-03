The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Cut by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.3% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

