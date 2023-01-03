The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.4% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $361.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.22.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
