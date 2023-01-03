The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,653 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.