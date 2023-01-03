The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.75.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

