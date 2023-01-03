Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.22.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $224.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.12.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

