Transform Wealth LLC Has $723,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 198.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.24 and a 52 week high of $402.67.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.30.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.