TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

