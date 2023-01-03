TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 51,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 43,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,004,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

