TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $975,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 582.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.24 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.30.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.