Tufton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

