Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 591 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 35.0% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 110,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,525,000 after buying an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,191,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.69 and its 200 day moving average is $297.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

