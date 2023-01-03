Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 19,691 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,691 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $72,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

