Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $41,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $322.41 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $544.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

