Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lowered by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,168 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 645.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,631 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 98.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 32.9% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

UBER opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.