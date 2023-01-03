Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.45.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $469.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $483.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

