Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after buying an additional 1,290,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 22.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,158,000 after acquiring an additional 252,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 557,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $803,881.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,801.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $803,881.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,801.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $423,033.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,299,108.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,252. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE:U opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $147.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The business had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.