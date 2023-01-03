Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,466,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

