Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $176.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $229.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

