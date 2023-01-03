Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 291,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

