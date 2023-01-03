Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 291,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 243,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Shares of VZ opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

