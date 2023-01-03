Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VZ opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

