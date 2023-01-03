Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCV. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

NCV stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Increases Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Virtus Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.18%.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.