Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day moving average of $165.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.82.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

