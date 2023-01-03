W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $40,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 55,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $982,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

