W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168,190 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,990,000 after buying an additional 128,948 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 207,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,335,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after buying an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $556.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.66.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.