Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.3 %

WBA stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.