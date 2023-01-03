Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 14,757 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,882 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $239.82 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $339.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

