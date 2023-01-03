Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,817 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.