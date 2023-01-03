Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

