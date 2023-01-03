Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 33,333.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Bill.com by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,008,000 after purchasing an additional 150,798 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $108.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.43. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $262.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,974 shares of company stock worth $9,537,218. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

