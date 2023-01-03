Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 106 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.82.

Insider Activity

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.