Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,293 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after acquiring an additional 885,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CVB Financial by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,238,000 after acquiring an additional 789,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,021,000 after purchasing an additional 750,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVBF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $990,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $992,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.44. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

