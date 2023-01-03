Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 1,600.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 2,775.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 213,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 281.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 56.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,333 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crane by 624.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 65,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crane by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,832 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CR opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average of $96.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,677,242.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,835.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Crane Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

