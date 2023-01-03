Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 3,625 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 436.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

