Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 3,760 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 447.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 269,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.