Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,000 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 1,600.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 237.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

Crane stock opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.86. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,835.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,835.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

