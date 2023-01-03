Whittier Trust Co. Buys 3,625 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 436.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.55%.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

