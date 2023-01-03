Whittier Trust Co. Buys 620 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SAP by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in SAP by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SAP by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP Stock Down 0.9 %

SAP stock opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.32. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on SAP from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

