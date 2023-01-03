Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,063,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,233,000 after buying an additional 497,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,034,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,818,000 after purchasing an additional 70,742 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $290,468,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,026,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $68.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

