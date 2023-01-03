Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 228.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,183 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,513. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

EA opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

