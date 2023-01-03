Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 250.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.3 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

