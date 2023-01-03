Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 447.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FOX by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

