Whittier Trust Co. Has $133,000 Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 33,333.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

Insider Activity

Bill.com Stock Performance

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,218 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $108.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its 200-day moving average is $130.43. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $262.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

