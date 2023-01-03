Whittier Trust Co. Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 465.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after buying an additional 116,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after buying an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $910,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average of $109.97.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

