Whittier Trust Co. Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 605,255 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

