Whittier Trust Co. Has $149,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $3,718,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $2,880,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $143.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.11. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $347.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 0.72.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.